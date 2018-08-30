Neneh Cherry announces new album, Broken Politics, shares “Shot Gun Shack”: Stream

Neneh Cherry, photo by Wolfgang Tillmans

Neneh Cherry returned earlier this month with her first single in four years, “Kong”, produced by Four Tet and Massive Attack’s 3D. It turns out the track is taken from a much larger project, Cherry’s fifth studio album titled Broken Politics.

Due out October 19th through Smalltown Supersound/Awal Recordings, the new album follows Blank Project from 2014. Writing sessions took place over the course of a week at Creative Music Studio in Woodstock, New York — a space founded by Karl Berger, a jazz pianist who played with Cherry’s stepfather, Don Cherry. Much like Blank Project, the LP’s production was overseen by Four Tet’s Kieran Hebden. Cherry’s writing partner Cameron McVey also contributed throughout.



As its title suggests, the album sees Cherry wrestling with today’s political climate and the disillusionment it’s bred. She elaborated in a statement:

“I like writing from a personal perspective, and the time we live in is so much about finding your own voice. People have been left feeling misheard, misunderstood, and disillusioned. What the fuck can I do? Maybe politics starts in your bedroom, or your house — a form of activism, and a responsibility. The album is about all of those things: feeling broken, disappointed, and sad, but having perseverance. It’s a fight against the extinction of free thought and spirit.”

As a second preview of Broken Politics, Cherry has shared a new song called “Shot Gun Shack”. Per Cherry, it’s about “the notion of war zones and the tragedies that guns bring there… The dealing of arms. Street culture. The gun is a powerful thing—dangerous, but powerful.” The track takes its name from “shotgun houses”, which were a popular type of house in the South, especially New Orleans, from the end of the Civil War to the 1920s.

Take a listen below.

The artwork for Broken Politics, as well as the above press picture, was done by German photographer Wolfgang Tillmans. He’s also known for the photo art for Frank Ocean’s Blonde and its accompanying print magazine, Boys Don’t Cry.

Broken Politics Artwork:

Broken Politics Tracklist:

01. Fallen Leaves

02. Kong

03. Poem Daddy

04. Synchronised Devotion

05. Deep Vein Thrombosis

06. Faster Than The Truth

07. Natural Skin Deep

08. Shot Gun Shack

09. Black Monday

10. Cheap Breakfast Special

11. Slow Release

12. Soldier

