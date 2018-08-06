Mick Jenkins returns with new song “Bruce Banner”: Stream

Mick Jenkins, photo by Cat Miller

Earlier this year, Mick Jenkins dropped the frustration EP, the second installment in his or more series, which sees him documenting the “musical ideas and concepts that are currently inspiring” his forthcoming album. The Chicago rapper is back today with a follow-up release, a new single called “Bruce Banner”.

“I been working… these are the fruits of my labor,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. A fearless cut, it sees him proclaiming his elite status in the rap world. “Honestly, can’t nobody come for me ‘cept Kendrick,” he brags on the first verse, “and I hope you offended.” Shots have officially been fired.





Take a listen below.

Jenkins’ or more project began in November 2017 with the anxious EP. “As creatives we live in a world of time constraints imposed by illusive industry standards, anxious demands of appreciators, or even our own self reflections,” he previously explained of the series. “#OrMore is a smaller context of this larger pool of thoughts.. a world of exploration removed from the confines of a particular method. Its my way of sharing the beauty in Indecisiveness. Sometimes we have to make music to locate the true music within our being.”

The or more series follows Jenkins’ acclaimed debut album, 2016’s The Healing Component. In recent months, the MC guested on Smino’s “New Coupe, Who Dis?” track. Jenkins confirmed to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe that a new project called Pieces of Man is coming this fall.