E Street Band members, producer spotted in Bruce Springsteen’s New Jersey studio

Producer Ron Aniello is using Instagram to tease new work from The Boss' Colts Neck, New Jersey studio

by
on August 30, 2018, 12:56pm
1 comment
Bruce Springsteen has spent the last 10 months occupied with his smash Broadway residency, but the show is scheduled to come to an end on December 15th. (Barring another extension, of course.) With the finish line nearing, fans are beginning to wonder what’s next for The Boss, and now we may have the first hints at an answer.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time)

Producer Ron Aniello, who worked on Bruce’s last two albums with The E Street Band, 2014’s High Hopes and 2012’s Wrecking Ball, has been teasing some studio sessions on Instagram (via Wicked Local). Two posts in particular feature E Street drummer Max Weinberg in what appears to be Springsteen’s own Colts Neck, New Jersey studio. Adding more fuel to the fire, the videos were posted sometime Sunday or Monday, days that Bruce was off from Broadway.

Springsteen previously teased a new solo album in an interview with Variety last November. “It’s a singer-songwriter record. It’s connected to my solo records writing-wise, more Tunnel of Love and Devils and Dust, but it’s not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives,” he explained. He also said the album is influenced by Southern California pop music of the ’70s, name-checking the likes of Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, and Burt Bacharach.

Of course, it’s entirely possible these recent studio sessions are unrelated to a new Springsteen record. Per Wicked Local, there’s word that fellow E Street member/Mrs. Springsteen, Patti Scialfa, is also working on an album. It also could be related to an upcoming Nebraska/Born in the USA box set. Some on social media are even suggesting Weinberg is covering ELO’s “Don’t Bring Me Down” in the above clip.

It’s impossible to know for sure what any of this really means, but anytime the E Street Band is in studio it’s exciting, and you have to believe The Boss isn’t far behind.

