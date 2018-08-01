Freddie Gibbs is looking to “Burn Rubber” on new song: Stream

Freddie Gibbs

Freddie Gibbs stealthily dropped his surprise Freddie EP in June, but already he’s back with new material. The Indiana MC has let loose a one-off track titled “Burn Rubber”, in which he uses his signature flow to flex on his competition.

“I still rap with that pot jumping out the speaker,” Gibbs says over hazy production provided by Atlanta duo The Colleagues. He later boasts, without hesitation, of his “undefeated” status.

Hear the proclamations for yourself below.

Along with Freddie, today’s new song follows You Only Live 2wice, the rapper’s 2017 solo album. It also comes after 2014’s Pinata, his joint LP with Madlib. Gibbs recently updated that he and Madlib had completed their next collaborative project, Bandana 2.

“Burn Rubber” Artwork: