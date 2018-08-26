Cardi B makes live comeback at Migos concert, performs “MotorSport”: Watch

Cardi B made her live comeback during Migos’ set at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday, the rapper’s first performance since the birth of her daughter Kulture in early July. Cardi joined her husband Offset and the rest of Migos for “MotorSport”. Watch fan-shot footage below.
“I was so nervous and the stage was shakin,” Cardi B tweeted following her surprise appearance.
Cardi B canceled her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars, saying, “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind.” Instead, she’s confirmed several standalone festival appearances in the coming months, including at San Antonio’s Mala Luna Music Festival and Long Beach’s Tropicalia Festival. Meanwhile, Migos are amidst a lengthy tour with Drake.
