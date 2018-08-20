Cardi B and Kehlani star in futuristic new “Ring” video: Watch

Cardi B and Kehlani in "Ring" music video

Cardi B is thoroughly enjoying motherhood, but would still like you to give her a call. That’s the gist of her stylish and futuristic new music video for “Ring”.

The clip, which also stars collaborator Kehlani, finds Cardi literally tied up in cords and confusion after her beau suddenly decides to stop blowing up her phone. Both she and her R&B partner in crime are also seen hanging out in phone booths (remember what those are?) that float above the ocean.

Watch it for yourself below.

“Ring” follows similarly entertaining videos for smash hit “I Like It” and her “Girls” collaboration with Rita Ora, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha.