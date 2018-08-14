Hulu renews Stephen King’s Castle Rock, promises “wholly original” story next season

Hulu's Castle Rock

Hulu’s Castle Rock, the new anthology series inspired by the works of Stephen King, has been renewed for a second season, Variety reports. The news comes in advance of the show’s sixth episode, which will drop at midnight tonight.

Hulu’s senior vice president and head of content, Craig Erwich, announced the news earlier today, saying that the second season will tell a “wholly original” story. He added that, in terms of consumption and reach, the series has emerged as the most successful first season of a Hulu original series, boasting high completion rates and “measurable social conversation.”

“By all measures, audience, critical, and social response, the show has been one of the breakout hits of the summer in television,” Erwich explained.

Like Netflix, Hulu is finding success with its King content. Erwich also reported that streams of the company’s 11.22.63 adaptation have increased, while the 1990 It miniseries, which was recently licensed by the platform, is also performing extraordinarily well.

“We have the ability to create a whole Stephen King experience,” Erwich added. “I think [that] will accumulate over time.”

Well, they better start “accumulating” soon, because King properties are being scooped up like hotcakes. The Long Walk, The Tommyknockers, The Stand, and The Bone Church are all in development, while filming for It: Chapter 2 and Pet Sematary is currently underway.

If you’re watching Castle Rock, we’ve been recapping it on Consequence of Sound’s The Losers’ Club podcast, where we’ve also spent the last year and a half delving into King’s considerable oeuvre, chatting with his fans and collaborators, and dissecting the latest news.