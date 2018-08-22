Castle Rock Showrunners on Growing Up with Stephen King and Creating “The Queen”

Castle Rock, "The Queen"

Our weekly coverage of Hulu’s Castle Rock continues in this special bonus episode featuring exclusive interviews with showrunners Dustin Thomason and Sam Shaw.

The two masterminds discuss their time growing up with Stephen King, how they dreamed up a return to Castle Rock, and the majesty of last night’s episode “The Queen”.

Chapters include: Intro, Interview with Dustin Thomason (2:00), Interview with Sam Shaw (59:00), and Outro (1:58:00)

