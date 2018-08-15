Cat Power and Lana Del Rey unite for “Woman”: Stream

Lana Del Rey and Cat Power, photo via Instagram

On October 5th, Chan Marshall returns with Wanderer, her first new album as Cat Power in six years. Several of Marshall’s “longtime friends and compatriots” contributed to the 11-track LP, including Lana Del Rey.

Del Rey sings on the track called “Woman”, which you can hear below via its corresponding video. “Defiant, unbowed, and fantastically steadfast, the song is both timely, and timeless” is how a press release describes it.

In support of Wanderer, Marshall will embark on a North American tour beginning next month. You can grab tickets here.