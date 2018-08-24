Chance the Rapper and Joey Purp join KAMI on new song “Reboot”: Stream

KAMI, Chance the Rapper (photo by Amy Price), and Joey Purp

Chance the Rapper teamed up with fellow Savemoney member Reeseynem on the recent single “What’s the Hook?”. Today, Lil Chano is joining forces with two more MCs from the Chicago-based collective: KAMI and Joey Purp.

Specifically, Chance and Purp lend an assist on “Reboot”, the lead single off KAMI’s upcoming sophomore album, Very Slight. The three rappers trade lines over thumpin’ yet catchy production provided by longtime KAMI collaborator Smoko Ono. One lyric from Chance sees him flexing about his multiple Grammys, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book.



Take a listen below.

Very Slight, the follow-up to 2017’s Just Like the Movies, arrives September 14th. Purp also has his own project, Quarterthing, due out next month.

As for Chance, he recently made his acting debut in the trailer for Slice. He also dropped four new tracks in July, as well as reunited with DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, and Quavo on the posse cut “No Brainer”. He’s currently working on new albums with — no big deal — both Kanye West and Childish Gambino.

“Reboot” Artwork: