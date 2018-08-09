Mamma Mia!: Cher announces ABBA covers album, Dancing Queen

Cher and ABBA

While filming her co-starring role in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Cher found herself bitten by the ABBA bug. “After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the movie] I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” she recently told TODAY. “It’s not what you would think of when you think of ABBA, ’cause I did it in a different way.”

Now, the monogamous pop icon has officially announced details of her new ABBA covers album, aptly titled, Dancing Queen. Due out September 28th via Warner Bros. Records., the 10-track LP was recorded in London and Los Angeles alongside Cher’s longtime production collaborator Mark Taylor (“Believe”).

In a press release, Cher reiterated her love of the Swedish disco pop stars:

“I’ve always liked ABBA and saw the original Mamma Mia musical on Broadway three times. After filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”

Included amongst the 10 tracks are classics like “The Winner Takes it All”, “Waterloo”, and “SOS”, as well as the title track, “Fernando”, and of course, “Mama Mia”.

Pre-orders for Dancing Queen are ongoing and come with an instagrat download of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)”. Listen to a tease of the track — which hints at a heavily electronic update for modern discotheques below. Update: The full song is now streaming below. The full tracklist and album artwork follow.

Dancing Queen Artwork:

Dancing Queen Tracklist:

01. Dancing Queen

02. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

03. The Name Of The Game

04. SOS

05. Waterloo

06. Mamma Mia

07. Chiquitita

08. Fernando

09. The Winner Takes It All

10. One Of Us