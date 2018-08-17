Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Blood Orange and ASAP Rocky debut new song “Chewing Gum” on Kimmel: Watch

The late-night premiere of Dev Hynes' forthcoming album, Negro Swan

by
on August 17, 2018, 9:21am
0 comments
icon playlist Blood Orange and ASAP Rocky debut new song Chewing Gum on Kimmel: Watch
image

Blood Orange's Top 5 Songs

image

Travis Scott's Top 5 Videos

image

Wiz Khalifa & Rae Sremmurd’s Dazed &; Blazed Hotline Tour

image

Janelle Monae’s Top 5 Songs

image

Childish Gambino’s Top 5 Songs

image

Nas' Top 5 Songs

Next week bring the release of Negro Swan, the new album from Blood Orange. The mastermind behind the moniker, Dev Hynes, has already given fans a taste of the LP with “Jewelry”, featuring Pose’s Janet Mock, and “Charcoal Baby”. On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hynes debuted a third track in “Chewing Gum”. For his performance, he was specially joined onstage by ASAP Rocky and Project Pat. Catch the replay below.

Negro Swan, the follow-up to 2016’s stellar Freetown Sound, arrives August 24th through Domino Records. It’s also set to feature guest spots from Ian Isiah, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Steve Lacy, among others.

Previous Story
Second half of Prince’s discography arrives on streaming services
Next Story
Tash Sultana previews debut album with new song “Free Mind”: Stream
No comments