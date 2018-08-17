Blood Orange and ASAP Rocky debut new song “Chewing Gum” on Kimmel: Watch

Next week bring the release of Negro Swan, the new album from Blood Orange. The mastermind behind the moniker, Dev Hynes, has already given fans a taste of the LP with “Jewelry”, featuring Pose’s Janet Mock, and “Charcoal Baby”. On Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Hynes debuted a third track in “Chewing Gum”. For his performance, he was specially joined onstage by ASAP Rocky and Project Pat. Catch the replay below.

Negro Swan, the follow-up to 2016’s stellar Freetown Sound, arrives August 24th through Domino Records. It’s also set to feature guest spots from Ian Isiah, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Steve Lacy, among others.