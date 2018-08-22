Chicago’s Monarchy Over Monday steps out of the basement for Vans Share The Stage: Watch

Kids say the damndest things, sure, but they often play damn good music. Such is the case for Chicago’s Monarchy Over Monday, a rag-tag group of teens who clearly have a penchant for three things: six-strings, thudding drums, and a slacker’s attitude. They’re incredibly self-aware, too, having dubbed themselves “basement refrigerator rock,” a sound that’s all across their debut album, this past July’s I’ll Talk to You.

Formed in 2016, the Midwestern outfit have become bonafide local heroes with their brazen live shows, having played all around the Windy City for the last couple of years. “You gotta juggle a lot,” says drummer Jose Ceniceros. “Teenager stuff. Like chores. And girls. There’s so much responsibility, but at the same time, you take all that responsibility and leave it out there on stage.”

That ethos should fuel their chances as they compete against nine other acts to score an opening gig for ScHoolboy Q at House of Vans Chicago on September 14th. It’s all part of Vans’ inaugural Share The Stage competition, which began earlier this year when over 150 artists traveled across the United States and Canada to get their voice heard. Grab a board and skate around town with the band below as they enjoy a friendly afternoon in the Windy City.

Check out music from Monarchy Over Monday and the rest of the Share The Stage finalists below: