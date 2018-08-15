Christian Bale undergoes another dramatic weight loss

Christian Bale in Dick Cheney film (left) and Ford v. Ferrari (right)

Last year, for his role in Adam McKay’s upcoming Dick Cheney biopic, Christian Bale gained over 100 pounds by “eating lots of pie.” Well, it took only a few months for the veteran actor to lose all that weight — and then some.

The above photograph comes from the set of Ford v. Ferrari, which Bale is currently filming (via reddit).

Directed by James Mangold (Logan), the film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and his British driver, Ken Miles (Bale), who are dispatched by Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France, according to Variety.

Bale is no stranger to this kind of physical transformations, having lost 63 pounds for The Machinist and putting on 100 pounds of muscle for Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. He packed on more pounds for American Hustle, then lost it in advance of his Oscar-contending role in Scott Cooper’s Hostiles.