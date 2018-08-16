Strap in for Christine and the Queens’ new video for “5 Dollars”: Watch

Christine and the Queens 5 Dollars

Continuing the lead-up to the release of her long-awaited second album Chris, French synth-pop outfit Christine and the Queens has released a new single in “5 Dollars”.

A mere month after releasing the upbeat single “Girlfriend”, the band continues its confrontation of gender and sexuality with “5 Dollars”. Directed by Colin Solal Cardo (who also helmed the visuals for her previous single “Doesn’t Matter”), “5 Dollars” follows a dominatrix (played by singer Héloïse Letissier) through her morning routine. Starting with yoga, shower, and makeup, she moves on to more challenging beats when her closet opens to reveal bondage gear and three-piece suits.

Backed by the Christine’s delicate vocals and the throbbing delicacy of its synth backing, it’s an intriguing look at the empowerment that comes from challenging gender presentation: “Some of us just had to fight/ For even being looked at right.”

Christine describes the video as “tender” and “disheveled,” her character proudly facing her role in the invisible margins of society. What and whom she’s preparing for remains unsaid, Christine relishing that ambiguity. “I wouldn’t advise to conclude anything too drastic, since you’re glaring yourself, in an obscene fashion – voyeur.

Watch the music video for “5 Dollars” below.

Chris is due from Because Records on September 21st. Check out the striking cover art below.