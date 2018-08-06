Menu
Festival Reviews
EXPERT REVIEWS, RECAPS, AND GALLERIES FOR THE
HOTTEST FESTIVALS IN MUSIC AND FILM ALL ACROSS THE WORLD

Chromeo on the Past, Present, and Future of Lollapalooza

Dave 1 and P-Thugg weigh in on the changes to Chicago's biggest music festival

by
on August 06, 2018, 4:00pm
0 comments
Chromeo, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan
Chromeo, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS

For this special festival report, President/Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman and Senior Writer Tyler Clark sit down with David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel of Chromeo to discuss the past, present, and future of Lollapalooza.

Together, they reflect on the evolution of Chicago’s biggest musical festival, weigh in on the crowd disparity between genres, and revisit the band’s four Lolla performances dating all the way back to 2008. Stream the entire episode above.

Consequence of Sound is a weekly podcast featuring audio reviews of the hottest albums, exclusive track-by-track interviews, and roundtable reports from festivals all across the world. It’s for music fans on the go, who want to stay in the know. Subscribe now!

Previous Story
Foreigner’s classic lineup to reunite for “Double Vision: Then and Now Tour”
Next Story
Fan crowdsurfing in wheelchair highlights final Warped Tour: Watch
No comments