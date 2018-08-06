Chromeo on the Past, Present, and Future of Lollapalooza

Chromeo, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

For this special festival report, President/Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman and Senior Writer Tyler Clark sit down with David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel of Chromeo to discuss the past, present, and future of Lollapalooza.

Together, they reflect on the evolution of Chicago’s biggest musical festival, weigh in on the crowd disparity between genres, and revisit the band’s four Lolla performances dating all the way back to 2008. Stream the entire episode above.

