CHVRCHES team with Japan’s Wednesday Campanella for “Out of My Head”: Stream

Chvrches and Kom_I of Wednesday Campanella, photo by Masato Yokoyama

Since dropping their latest album, Love is Dead, back in May, CHVRCHES have served fans a number of covers. First there was their take on Rihanna’s “Stay”, and then there Like a Version rendition of Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE.”. Today, they’re back with a new track of their very own, and it comes with the help of Japanese electropop trio Wednesday Campanella.

“Out of My Head” may have been made for the Scottish outfit’s fans in Japan, but it may end up being a huge boon to Wednesday Campanella’s international presence. Featuring Japanese verses from WC’s Kom_I and hyper-synth hooks, the song is insanely catchy — thanks in no small part to Lauren Mayberry’s instantly memorable hook.

Check out the track via its anime video, directed by Junichi Yamamoto (Pop Team Epic, Batman Ninja) with art director Yoshiki Imazu (Ringing City, Fluffiction), below.

“Japan has always been a really special place for CHVRCHES,” Mayberry said in a statement. “And we were really excited to put together something special for our fans there. Kom_I has such a strong, individual voice in her music and how she conducts herself as a person — something that I really admire — and we were so lucky that she wanted to collaborate on this track.”

In her own remarks, Kom_I said,

“I was asked by Lauren that I should express my strong emotion and vent my anger to the song. I realized that I personally have little chance to feel the tears welling up with strong anger — probably because I recently turned 25 years old, and have been given warm support by many people around me. However, even though I have obtained freedom, the world is not yet changed and we can never have completely assured lives in this era. So I wrote this for giving a pep talk to myself who is being left half done. Kawasaki meets Glasgow, Kiyoshiro Imawano meets David Bowie, and Edamame meets Fish & Chips.”

While you await CHVRCHES return to your town on their North American tour (which kicked off yesterday at Lollapalooza), revisit their discussion about their earliest shows on This Must Be the Gig below.

