Cloud Nothings announce new album, Last Building Burning, share “The Echo Of the World”: Stream

Cloud Nothings, perhaps the most reliable of the indie rock world’s current saviors, have announced the follow-up to Life Without Sound, one of our favorite records of last year. Called Last Building Burning, it arrives October 19th via Carpark Records.
“I’m obsessed with the idea of energy at the moment,” frontman Dylan Baldi says of the album. “That’s how I thought of this record: seven short, and one long, bursts of intense, controlled chaos. I wanted to make that come across in a way that can actually be felt.”
Lead single “The Echo Of the World” is most certainly chaotic, evoking the frenzied, enveloping noise you’ll hear at one of the band’s live shows. As someone who caught Cloud Nothings at an intimate Chicago gig last week, I can attest that the other new songs they played exuded a similar energy. Hear “Echo Of the World” below.
This is going to be a very, very loud album. Pre-order it here, and check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.
Last Building Burning Artwork:
Last Building Burning Tracklist:
01. On An Edge
02. Leave Him Now
03. In Shame
04. Offer An End
05. The Echo Of The World
06. Dissolution
07. So Right So Clean
08. Another Way Of Life
Cloud Nothings will also hit the road this fall for a sprawling tour of North America, as well as a single date in Jakarta, Indonesia early September. See the dates below.
Cloud Nothings 2018 Tour Dates:
09/02 – Jakarta, ID @ Java Rockin’land
10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)
10/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/01 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
11/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/09 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
11/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
11/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
11/16 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar
11/17 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop
11/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE
12/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
12/08 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
12/09 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
12/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall