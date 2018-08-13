Cloud Nothings announce new album, Last Building Burning, share “The Echo Of the World”: Stream

Cloud Nothings, photo by Daniel Topete

Cloud Nothings, perhaps the most reliable of the indie rock world’s current saviors, have announced the follow-up to Life Without Sound, one of our favorite records of last year. Called Last Building Burning, it arrives October 19th via Carpark Records.

“I’m obsessed with the idea of energy at the moment,” frontman Dylan Baldi says of the album. “That’s how I thought of this record: seven short, and one long, bursts of intense, controlled chaos. I wanted to make that come across in a way that can actually be felt.”

Lead single “The Echo Of the World” is most certainly chaotic, evoking the frenzied, enveloping noise you’ll hear at one of the band’s live shows. As someone who caught Cloud Nothings at an intimate Chicago gig last week, I can attest that the other new songs they played exuded a similar energy. Hear “Echo Of the World” below.

This is going to be a very, very loud album. Pre-order it here, and check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Last Building Burning Artwork:

Last Building Burning Tracklist:

01. On An Edge

02. Leave Him Now

03. In Shame

04. Offer An End

05. The Echo Of The World

06. Dissolution

07. So Right So Clean

08. Another Way Of Life

Cloud Nothings will also hit the road this fall for a sprawling tour of North America, as well as a single date in Jakarta, Indonesia early September. See the dates below.

Cloud Nothings 2018 Tour Dates:

09/02 – Jakarta, ID @ Java Rockin’land

10/22 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell Stage)

10/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/26 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/30 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/01 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

11/07 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/09 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/13 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

11/16 – Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar

11/17 – Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

11/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/30 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Club at Stage AE

12/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

12/08 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

12/09 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

12/11 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall