Connan Mockasin announces first full-band album, Jassbusters, shares “Con Conn Was Impatient” video: Watch

Connan Mockasin, photo by Sam Kristofski

New Zealand psych pop singer-songwriter Connan Mockasin has announced a new album, Jassbusters. Set for an October 12th release via Mexican Summer, the record is Mockasin’s third overall but first with a full band.

Jassbusters is also a concept album, built around a fictional band of music teachers led by an instructor named Bostyn. In fact, the eight-track effort is designed to be listened to after watching Mockasin’s accompanying five-part melodramatic film about the imaginary musicians, Bostyn ’n Dobsyn. The movie follows Botsyn, played by Mockasin himself, and his prized student, Dobsyn, portrayed by Mockasin’s childhood neighbor Blake Pryor. Taye Digg’s brother Gabriel also makes an appearance.

Both the film and album were created in the summer of 2016, with the former being filmed in Los Angeles and the latter coming together at Paris’ Studios Ferber. As a first taste of both, Mockasin has shared the video for the Jassbusters track “Con Conn Was Impatient”, which features footage from Bostyn ’n Dobsyn. Check it out below.

Pre-orders for Jassbusters are now live. Find the album art and tracklist below.

Jassbusters Artwork:

Jassbusters Tracklist:

01. Charlotte’s Thong

02. Momo’s

03. Last Night

04. You Can Do Anything

05. Con Conn Was Impatient

06. B’nD

07. Sexy Man

08. Les Be Honest

Mockasin has also announced an international tour called “Connan Mockasin presents Bostyn ’n Dobsyn with Jassbusters”. Set for this fall, you can find the docket below.

Connan Mockasin 2018 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Vista Theatre

10/12-14 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal Cinema

10/19 – Montreal, QC @ Le National

10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Babylon

10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Theater

10/25 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse

10/26 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace

10/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

10/30 – Gent, BE @ Handelsbeurs Concertzaal

11/01 – Glasgow, UK @ New Auditorium (GRCH)

11/02 – Manchester, UK @ The Dancehouse Theatre

11/03 – London, UK @ The Barbican

11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr

11/10 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera

11/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Personal Fest

11/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club