Connan Mockasin announces first full-band album, Jassbusters, shares “Con Conn Was Impatient” video: Watch

New Zealand psych pop singer-songwriter Connan Mockasin has announced a new album, Jassbusters. Set for an October 12th release via Mexican Summer, the record is Mockasin’s third overall but first with a full band.
Jassbusters is also a concept album, built around a fictional band of music teachers led by an instructor named Bostyn. In fact, the eight-track effort is designed to be listened to after watching Mockasin’s accompanying five-part melodramatic film about the imaginary musicians, Bostyn ’n Dobsyn. The movie follows Botsyn, played by Mockasin himself, and his prized student, Dobsyn, portrayed by Mockasin’s childhood neighbor Blake Pryor. Taye Digg’s brother Gabriel also makes an appearance.
Both the film and album were created in the summer of 2016, with the former being filmed in Los Angeles and the latter coming together at Paris’ Studios Ferber. As a first taste of both, Mockasin has shared the video for the Jassbusters track “Con Conn Was Impatient”, which features footage from Bostyn ’n Dobsyn. Check it out below.
Pre-orders for Jassbusters are now live. Find the album art and tracklist below.
Jassbusters Artwork:
Jassbusters Tracklist:
01. Charlotte’s Thong
02. Momo’s
03. Last Night
04. You Can Do Anything
05. Con Conn Was Impatient
06. B’nD
07. Sexy Man
08. Les Be Honest
Mockasin has also announced an international tour called “Connan Mockasin presents Bostyn ’n Dobsyn with Jassbusters”. Set for this fall, you can find the docket below.
Connan Mockasin 2018 Tour Dates:
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Vista Theatre
10/12-14 – Joshua Tree, CA @ Desert Daze
10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Royal Cinema
10/19 – Montreal, QC @ Le National
10/22 – Berlin, DE @ Babylon
10/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen Theater
10/25 – Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
10/26 – St. Gallen, CH @ Palace
10/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/29 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
10/30 – Gent, BE @ Handelsbeurs Concertzaal
11/01 – Glasgow, UK @ New Auditorium (GRCH)
11/02 – Manchester, UK @ The Dancehouse Theatre
11/03 – London, UK @ The Barbican
11/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murmrr
11/10 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera
11/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Personal Fest
11/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Fabrique Club