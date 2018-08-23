Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

Courtney Barnett parties in 16mm in new video for “Charity”: Watch

The Aussie rocker kicks off the next leg of her current tour next month

by
on August 23, 2018, 11:37am
0 comments
courtney barnett music video charity

Courtney Barnett is currently in the midst of a world tour in support of this year’s wonderful Tell Me How You Really Feel. Now, in advance of her upcoming North American dates with Waxahatchee, Barnett has released a video for single “Charity”.

(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2018… So Far)

Directed by cinematographer Ashley Connor, the lived-in clip was shot to 16mm film and features Barnett palling around with her band in Toronto in between footage of a jovial live show. Watch it below.

Previously, Barnett brought “Charity” to Kimmel, and offered up a live single to Spotify alongside a cover of Elyse Weinberg and Neil Young’s “Houses”.

Previous Story
Kristen Stewart and Finn Wittrock paint the town red in Interpol’s new video for “If You Really Love Nothing”: Watch
Next Story
R.I.P. Ed King, former guitarist of Lynyrd Skynyrd has died at 68
No comments