Courtney Barnett covers Elyse Weinberg and Neil Young’s “Houses” for Spotify: Stream

Courtney Barnett recently recorded a special Singles session at Spotify’s studios in New York City. For the set, the Australian indie rocker delivered a live rendition of “Charity”, from her stellar album, Tell Me How You Really Feel. However, it was Barnett’s cover of “Houses”, originally by Elyse Weinberg, that might warrant far more listens.

A folk songwriter of the ’60s Laurel Canyon scene, Weinberg was known to have run in the same circles as Bob Dylan, The Eagles, Joni Mitchell, and the E. Street Band’s Nils Lofgren. “Houses” in particular dates back to the late ’60s and features Neil Young on guitar and production from Crazy Horse associate David Briggs. It appears on Weinberg’s sophomore album, Greasepaint Smile, which was only unearthed and finally properly released by Numero Group in 2015.

Weinberg and Young’s version was naturally a sparse affair, but in Barnett’s company it takes on a slightly more rich form, bolstered by the Sydney-born artist’s hardened electric guitar. Still, Barnett adapts quite a bit of Laurel Canyon’s laid-back vibe, especially on the track’s sunbaked chorus.

Take a listen to the full Spotify Singles session below.

Barnett is currently on one of the season’s hottest tours, which has since included a memorable set at the Newport Folk Festival.