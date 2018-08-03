Courtney Barnett performs “Charity”, “Need A Little Time” on Kimmel: Watch

Courtney Barnett on Kimmel

Courtney Barnett spent the last few weeks rockin’ all over the globe while on one of the hottest tours of the summer. On Thursday evening, she carved out some time in her schedule to appear as musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she knocked out spirited performances of “Charity” and “Need A Little Time”. Catch a replay of the guitar goddess below.

Both songs are taken from the Aussie songwriter’s latest album — and one of 2018’s best (so far) — Tell Me How You Really Feel. She also previously performed “Nameless, Faceless” on The Tonight Show. Purchase tickets to Barnett’s ongoing tour here.