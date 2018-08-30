The Cranberries announce 25th anniversary reissue of Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?

Last year, prior to the sudden passing of singer Dolores O’Riordan, The Cranberries drew up plans for a 25th anniversary edition of their seminal debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We?. In tribute to O’Riordan, the band’s surviving members decided to move forward with the archival release, which will arrive on October 19th through UMC.
Available as a four-disc box set as well as a 2-CD deluxe bundle, the collection boasts session outtakes, B-sides, and the band’s debut EP alongside a remastered version of the original album. Also included is a handful of early demos, which were originally recorded under the name The Cranberry Saw Us.
(Read: The Cranberries’ Stunning Debut Does More Than Just Linker 25 Years Later)
Also on October 19th, fans can also purchase the remastered album digitally and on vinyl, including a 180-gram black LP and a limited edition color LP. Pre-orders have begun here.
Since its initial release in March 1993, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? has sold over six million copies worldwide. The debut record produced hit singles in “Linger” and “Dreams”.
As a press release notes, it was main songwriter O’Riordan’s “dogged determination to succeed” that led to the album’s title:
“Elvis wasn’t always Elvis,” she said. “He wasn’t born Elvis Presley, he was a person who was born in a random place, he didn’t particularly have a lot but he became Elvis. And Michael Jackson was born somewhere and he became Michael Jackson and so on and so forth. And I thought we were just born in a random place so why can’t we be that successful as well? And I believed we could but the majority of people were saying, ‘You’re absolutely nuts, you’re not going to make it, you can’t make any money out of it, you should do cover versions!’.”
This 25th anniversary reissue comes ahead of The Cranberries’ final album, which is on schedule for release in 2019.
Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? 25th Anniversary Tracklist:
Disco One: Original album remastered
01. I Still Do
02. Dreams
03. Sunday
04. Pretty
05. Waltzing Back
06. Not Sorry
07. Linger
08. Wanted
09. Still Can’t…
10. I Will Always
11. How
12. Put Me Down
Disco Two: Album out-takes
01. Íosa
02. What You Were
(Demo)
03. Linger
(Dave Bascombe mix)
04. How (Alternate version)
Single b-sides
05. Liar
06. What You Were
07. Reason
08. How (Radical mix)
09. Them
10. Pretty
(Prêt-à-Porter movie remix)
Debut EP
11. Uncertain
12. Nothing Left At All
13. Pathetic Senses
14. Them
Early demos *
15. Dreams (Unmixed)
16. Sunday
17. Linger
18. Chrome Paint
19. Fast One
20. Shine Down
21. Dreams (Pop mix)
*recorded as The Cranberry Saw Us
Live at Cork Rock (June 1, 1991)
01. Put Me Down
02. Dreams
03. Uncertain – Live at Féile, Tipperary (July 31, 1994)
04. Pretty
05. Wanted
06. Daffodil Lament
07. Linger
08. I Can’t Be With You
09. How
10. Ode to My Family
11. Not Sorry
12. Waltzing Back
13. Dreams
14. Ridiculous Thoughts
15. Zombie
16. (They Long to Be) Close to You
Disc Four: Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session, 1991
01. Dreams
02. Uncertain
03. Reason
04. Put Me Down
John Peel, BBC Radio 1 session, 1992
05. Waltzing Back
06. Linger
07. Wanted
08. I Will Always
Dave Fanning, RTÉ radio session 1993
09. The Icicle Melts
10. Wanted
11. Like You Used To
12. False