Crazy Rich Asians sequel already in the works at Warner Bros.

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians is both a critical and commercial hit, having raked in $35.3 million across its five-day opening weekend. So color no one surprised that a sequel is already in the works.

Deadline reports that, though it has yet to be officially greenlit, a follow-up is already in development with the original film’s producers and screenwriters. The plan is to adapt stories from the next books in author Kevin Kwan’s Crazy Rich Asians trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems.



Director Jon M, Chu is also hoping to return, though he’s currently at work on an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first musical, In the Heights, which is slated for a summer 2020 release. He’d likely get back behind the Asians cameras once that production wraps. You can also expect stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, and Michelle Yeoh back, who all have contractual options for the sequel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel would follow a number of different threads, including a trip to China for Nick (Henry Golding) and Rachel (Constance Wu), who is in search of her father, as well as new love stories for Astrid (Gemma Chan) and Kitty Pong (Fiona Xie).

More details as they come.