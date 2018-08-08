Cursive announce new album, Vitriola, share “Life Savings”: Stream

Cursive

Cursive have announced their first new album in six years, Vitriola. The post-hardcore indie rockers will release the 10-track LP via their own 15 Passenger label on October 5th.

The follow-up to 2012’s I Am Gemini, Vitriola finds the Omaha band returning to a sound closer to 2003’s The Ugly Organ. That’s thanks in no small part to the return of the cello to Cursive’s lineup courtesy of the band’s newest member, Megan Siebe.

“I was really wanting to go back to that raw emotional feeling that I used to get, how I wrote the first couple Cursive records when I was a younger man,” bandleader Tim Kasher told NPR Music. “I would suggest that that was a little bit easier this time, with so much avarice and bile that we were all experiencing. [It] felt natural for me to just go with that.”

That desire to get back to the emotional core of his older recordings stems from “all the ‘vitriol’ seeping into our daily lives,” as Kasher explained in a press release. All the modern rage apparently gave him an actual ulcer, so he decided to try and purge the negative energy via the music. “Rather than contributing to the anger, hopefully this record can be witnessed as a reflection of our collective anxieties, and perhaps offer a little catharsis,” he said.

Cursive’s catharsis begins on Vitriola’s lead single, “Life Savings”. An unrelenting takedown of capitalistic obsessions, the track highlights all that Siebe brings to the sound as her cello swarms around Matt Maginn’s bass. It also shows us how even at his angriest, Kasher has his eyes on survival: “When this horror’s over/ And the greenback’s all but trashed/ Currency will be our head and hands/ So, you don’t want to lose your head.”

Take a listen:

Vitriola is available for pre-order now. Take a look at the cover art and tracklist below.

Vitriola Artwork:

Vitriola Tracklist:

01. Free To Be Or Not To Be You And Me

02. Pick Up The Pieces

03. It’s Gonna Hurt

04. Under The Rainbow

05. Remorse

06. Ouroboros

07. Everending

08. Ghost Writer

09. Life Savings

10. Noble Soldier/Dystopian Lament

Cursive will support the album on a full fall tour of the US. Find their itinerary below.

Cursive 2018 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar *

10/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

10/20 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners *

10/21 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

10/23 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury *

10/24 – Tampa, FL @ PRE FEST 6

10/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^

10/26 – Gainesville, FL @ THE FEST 17

10/27 – Orlando, FL @ The Social ^

10/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits *

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

10/31 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

11/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

11/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

11/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/04 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

11/06 – Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall *

11/07 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

11/08 – Boston, MA @ Paradise *

11/09 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

11/10 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall *

11/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater #

11/12 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

11/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

11/16 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

11/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

11/18 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room *

* = w/ Meat Wave and Campdogzz

^ = w/ Campdogzz

# = w/ Meat Wave