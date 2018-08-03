Cypress Hill announce new album, Elephants on Acid, share “Band of Gypsies”: Stream

Cypress Hill will soon return with their first album in eight years. Titled Elephants on Acid, it’s due out September 28th through new label home BMG.
For the Grammy-winning hip-hop legends — that’s DJ Muggs, B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo — this comeback effort serves as their ninth overall. It follows 2010’s Rise Up, which boasted guest contributors in Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello (who also plays with B-Real in Prophets of Rage).
“Few hip-hop artists are as remarkable as Cypress Hill,” said Tom Biery of BMG US (via Billboard). The forthcoming LP is “yet another example of their enormous creativity and why they remain so vital today.”
Elephants on Acid spans a generous 21 tracks, including lead single “Band of Gypsies”. Check it out below via its globe-trotting music video helmed by DJ Muggs himself.
Elephants on Acid Artwork:
Elephants on Acid Tracklist:
01. Tusko
02. Band of Gypsies
03. Put Em in the Ground
04. Satao
05. Jesus Was a Stoner
06. Pass the Knife
07. LSD
08. Oh Na Na
09. Holy Mountain
10. Locos
11. Falling Down
12. Elephant Acid
13. Insane OG
14. The 5th Angel
15. Warlord
16. Reefer Man
17. Thru the Rabbit Hole
18. Crazy
19. Muggs is Dead
20. Blood on My Hands Again
21. Stairway to Heaven
To support the new album, Cypress Hill will embark on a world tour this fall that includes dates in North America, South America, and Europe.
Cypress Hill 2018 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Ontario, CA @ The Great American Smokeout
10/06 – Cordoba, AR @ Personal Fest
10/07 – Santiago, CL @ Cosquin Rock Chile Festival
10/09 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi on Stage
10/11 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Hub RJ
10/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Malvinas Argentinas
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Haunted Hill
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Haunted Hill
10/27 – Tijuana, MX @ Tecate Peninsula
10/31 – New York, NY @ Haunted Hill
11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Haunted Hill
11/30 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
12/01 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy
12/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
12/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
12/07 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
12/08 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena
12/11 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena
12/12 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
12/14 – Dortmund, DE @ Warsteiner Hall
12/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Hall
12/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle
12/18 – Vienna, AT @ Planet TT Bank Austria
12/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live