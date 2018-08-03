Cypress Hill announce new album, Elephants on Acid, share “Band of Gypsies”: Stream

Cypress Hill

Cypress Hill will soon return with their first album in eight years. Titled Elephants on Acid, it’s due out September 28th through new label home BMG.

For the Grammy-winning hip-hop legends — that’s DJ Muggs, B-Real, Sen Dog, and Eric Bobo — this comeback effort serves as their ninth overall. It follows 2010’s Rise Up, which boasted guest contributors in Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello (who also plays with B-Real in Prophets of Rage).

“Few hip-hop artists are as remarkable as Cypress Hill,” said Tom Biery of BMG US (via Billboard). The forthcoming LP is “yet another example of their enormous creativity and why they remain so vital today.”

Elephants on Acid spans a generous 21 tracks, including lead single “Band of Gypsies”. Check it out below via its globe-trotting music video helmed by DJ Muggs himself.

Elephants on Acid Artwork:

Elephants on Acid Tracklist:

01. Tusko

02. Band of Gypsies

03. Put Em in the Ground

04. Satao

05. Jesus Was a Stoner

06. Pass the Knife

07. LSD

08. Oh Na Na

09. Holy Mountain

10. Locos

11. Falling Down

12. Elephant Acid

13. Insane OG

14. The 5th Angel

15. Warlord

16. Reefer Man

17. Thru the Rabbit Hole

18. Crazy

19. Muggs is Dead

20. Blood on My Hands Again

21. Stairway to Heaven

To support the new album, Cypress Hill will embark on a world tour this fall that includes dates in North America, South America, and Europe.

Cypress Hill 2018 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Ontario, CA @ The Great American Smokeout

10/06 – Cordoba, AR @ Personal Fest

10/07 – Santiago, CL @ Cosquin Rock Chile Festival

10/09 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Pepsi on Stage

10/11 – Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Hub RJ

10/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Haunted Hill

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Haunted Hill

10/27 – Tijuana, MX @ Tecate Peninsula

10/31 – New York, NY @ Haunted Hill

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Haunted Hill

11/30 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

12/01 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

12/03 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

12/04 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

12/05 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

12/07 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

12/08 – Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

12/11 – Leipzig, DE @ Arena

12/12 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

12/14 – Dortmund, DE @ Warsteiner Hall

12/15 – Berlin, DE @ Verti Hall

12/16 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

12/18 – Vienna, AT @ Planet TT Bank Austria

12/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live