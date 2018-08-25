Phil Elverum’s D+ releases new album, Destroy Before Listening: Stream

D+ featuring Phil Elverum and Karl Blau

Next month, Phil Elverum is set to release a new Mount Eerie live album called (after). Today, however, brings a second project from Elverum, and one you won’t have to wait to listen to.

Elverum has reconvened with Karl Blau and Bret Lunsford (Beat Happening) as new album as D+. Destroy Before Listening is the indie rock band’s first full-length effort in a decade and is streaming in full on Bandcamp. Additionally, D+ is offering a physical release in which fans will get the “CDR pre-smashed and receive plastic shards in the mail.”



The nine songs appearing on the album apparently date back to 2013. “These songs were important to me/us when recorded in our imitable way five years ago,” Elverum said in a statement. “Thinking the D+ grade might be raised somehow, I delayed the release to our imagined community. As you consider disobeying the album’s puzzling name, you have our thanks. It is now here to do or not with it what you will.”

Take a listen below.

