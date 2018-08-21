Menu
Danny Boyle exits James Bond film

The director left the project due to "creative differences"

by
on August 21, 2018, 1:29pm
Danny Boyle, photo by Heather Kaplan, and James Bond

Danny Boyle is out as director of the upcoming James Bond film.

Boyle’s departure, which was due to “creative differences,” was announced Tuesday in a statement attributed to Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with star Daniel Craig.

Production on the film, the 25th installment in the franchise’s history, was set to begin in December, with a release date scheduled for October 25th, 2019 in the UK and November 8th, 2019 worldwide.

As of publication, it’s unknown whether Boyle’s exit will postpone the film’s release. Also unclear is whether producers still intend to use the script written by Boyle’s longtime collaborator, John Hodge.

More as we have it.

