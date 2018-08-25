Danny Brown premieres new music on Twitch

Danny Brown, photo by Ben Kaye

There’s a new Danny Brown album for you to enjoy, but the only way to hear it is on Twitch.

As Pitchfork points out, Brown premiered a number of new songs during a Twitch live stream on Friday night. “This shit ain’t coming out, it’s only for Twitch,” Brown said, explaining that none of the samples in the songs were cleared. “It’s the first Twitch album ever,” he added.



Brown’s last full-length album came in 2016 with Atrocity Exhibition. Last year, he collaborated with Paul White on an EP called Accelerator. He also recently contributed to alt-J’s Reduxer album.