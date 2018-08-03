Dashboard Confessional shares new summer jam, “KindaYeahSorta”: Stream

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba made a name with heart-on-sleeve ballads, but has since leaned into poppy, anthemic rallying cries with his latest work. Carrabba released Crooked Shadows, his first Dashboard album in eight years, earlier this year, and now he’s back with a brand new song, the puzzling “KindaYeahSorta”.

Cast in the cheesy mold of a buoyant summer jam, the song feels like a stab at capturing the youthful ears he’s set to encounter on the band’s upcoming tour with All Time Low. It doesn’t sound anything like a Dashboard song, but it’ll probably get the kids hopping along, so more power to him.

See a lyric video for the track below.