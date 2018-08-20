Daughters announce You Won’t Get What You Want album, unleash “The Reason They Hate Me”: Stream

Daughters, photo by Reid Haithcock

The first new album in eight years from Rhode Island noise-rockers Daughters will grace us this fall, as the band has announced that the disc, titled You Won’t Get What You Want, will arrive on October 26th via Ipecac Recordings. Along with the album news, Daughters have unleashed the new song “The Reason They Hate Me” (listen below).

The upcoming full-length effort is the fourth album from Daughters, who formed in 2002, then went on hiatus prior to the release of their third album, 2010’s self-titled effort, only to reunite in 2013.

“You Won’t Get What You Want is a decided effort to reference both my admiration for and my influence from, film composition and other minimalist music, along with a few moments of self-reference,” says guitarist Nick Sadler of the forthcoming album.

As for the new song, singer Alexis Marshall says, “We find ourselves at another reveal. With ‘The Reason They Hate Me’ we break from the narrative for a meditation on opinions and their assertion. For those insisting their critique is art: they’ve got a name for people like you.”

“The Reason They Hate Me” follows the previously released song “Satan in the Wait“. You Won’t Get What You Want is available for pre-orders at this location.

Fans can catch Daughters on a U.S. tour this fall, beginning Halloween night Richmond, Va. See a complete list of dates below.

You Won’t Get What You Want Artwork:

You Won’t Get What You Want Tracklist:

01. City Song

02. Long Road, No Turns

03. Satan in the Wait

04. The Flammable Man

05. The Lords Song

06. Less Sex

07. Daughter

08. The Reason They Hate Me

09. Ocean Song

10. Guest House

Daughters 2018 fall U.S. tour dates:

10/31 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

11/01 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

11/02 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar *

11/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

11/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

11/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/10 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/11 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/13 Seattle, WA @ Highline

11/15 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

11/17 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

11/18 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

* = Sold Out