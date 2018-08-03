Dave Grohl gifts his severed head to Jimmy Kimmel

Dave Grohl gives Jimmy Kimmel his head

Last Halloween, as Jimmy Kimmel took a sabbatical to be with his son as he underwent heart surgery, Dave Grohl filled in as host of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The episode closed with Alice Cooper and Grohl’s Foo Fighters performing a medley of “Ballad of Dwight Fry” and “Killer”, during which the ever-theatrical Cooper chopped off Grohl’s head with a guillotine. Last night, Grohl returned to Kimmel, and he brought along a gift: his severed head. “I think I’m going to give this to my mom,” Kimmel joked.

Grohl appeared as a guest Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night to promote his new music/film project Play as well as Foo Fighters’ upcoming Cal Jam Festival. The Foo Fighters frontman also relayed a story about the time he jammed with Prince in an empty arena. Watch the various clips below.

Sadly, he didn’t join Courtney Barnett for her own performance on Kimmel last night.