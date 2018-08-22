Disturbed’s David Draiman calls Evolution the band’s “Black Album”

Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Disturbed recently announced that their seventh album, Evolution, will arrive on October 19th, and in a new interview, frontman David Draiman is setting the bar high for the disc. In fact, he calls the upcoming effort the band’s “Black Album”, referring to Metallica‘s iconic self-titled 1991 release.

“The Black Album” launched Metallica from metal favorites to mainstream superstars, and has since gone on to become the highest-selling disc of the SoundScan era, still moving thousands of copies each week.



Disturbed have achieved quite a lot of success themselves over the past two decades, but Draiman told Metal Hammer magazine of Evolution, “If I died after this record came out, and this was the end of our legacy, I’d be OK with that. To me, this is our ‘Black Album’.”

He went on to say, “We’ve always used that as a goal — the record that literally every single track on it could be a hit. A record that breaks doors down, that opens up new opportunities to us, that helps you achieve true immortality as an artist.”

As previously reported, Disturbed unleashed the single “Are You Ready” along with announcing their Evolution album. Pre-orders for the disc are available here.