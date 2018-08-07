Dead Now bring the heavy and melodic on new track “Powershapes”: Stream

Dead Now, photo by David Parham

Call it stoner rock, sludge metal or whatever you want, but Dead Now are definitely a band to watch in the scene. With their self-titled debut album due September 7th via Brutal Panda Records, the Atlanta-based act has teamed up with Consequence of Sound and Heavy Consequence to premiere the new track “Powershapes” (listen below).

Dead Now are led by frontman Andrew Elstner, who spent five years in the critically acclaimed band Torche. The trio is rounded out by Day Old Man members Derek Schulz (bass) and Bobby Theberge (drums).





The track “Powershapes” conjures up vibes of ’70s hard rock goodness, with riffing nods to godfathers Tony Iommi and Ritchie Blackmore, as Elstner delivers ethereal vocals that are equal parts Ozzy Osbourne and Perry Farrell.

Regarding the song, Elstner tells us, “‘Powershapes’ grew out of our love for super heavy tones, a bit of Sabbath and Pentagram love and my obsession with how Derek and Bobby play together. The dudes rip!”

It’s evident that Dead Now are not afraid to wear their influences on their sleeves, both in how they describe their music and how they play it. Heck, the previous song they released off the album is called “Ritchie Blackmourning”.

Dead Now’s self-titled debut is available for pre-order at this location. The band will support the album with a U.S. tour that will find them supporting Red Fang on most dates. A full itinerary can be seen below.

Dead Now Tour Dates with Red Fang and Big Business:

09/08 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House #

09/09 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel #

09/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/12 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Firebird

09/14 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

09/16 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

09/18 – Harrisburg, PA @ Stage on Herr @ HMAC

09/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/20 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

09/28 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

09/30 – Atlanta, GA @ 529^

# = w/ Monolord, no Big Business

^ = w/ Metz, no Red Fang or Big Business