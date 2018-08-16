Death Cab for Cutie perform five songs on Kimmel: Watch

Death Cab for Cutie on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Death Cab for Cutie will drop their ninth studio record, Thank You for Today, in just one day. In anticipation of the release, the band appeared on Jimmy Kimmel last night to perform the album single “Gold Rush”. Frontman Ben Gibbard was in constant motion during the song, bouncing back and forth to the rhythm. He was also sporting a “Save Our Showbox” T-shirt in support of the iconic Seattle music venue, which the City Council just voted to protect by extending the Pike Place Market historical district.

Check out the replay below.

As with most Kimmel performances, the live audience got to witness more than just the one track. DCFC also performed Thank You for Today tracks “Autumn Love”, “Your Hurricane”, and “Summer Years”, as well as their classic hit “Sound of Settling”. You can watch the full performance below.

Thank You for Today is out August 17th. Gibbard recently sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the new album as well as the loss of his good friend, Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison. Take a listen to that down below.

