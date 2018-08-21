Death From Above announce Heads Up US tour

Death From Above

Canadian punk outfit Death From Above are celebrating the re-pressing of their debut EP, 2002’s Heads Up, with a special run of US tour dates.

Dubbed “Heads Up! Is Now”, the trek will see the duo perform the six-track effort in full each and every night. Things are officially underway beginning October 30th in Seattle and extend through the end of November. The Strokes offshoot CRX and Teri Gender Bender’s raucous Le Butcherettes have been tapped as openers.

Consult DFA’s full schedule below. Their last album, Outrage! Is Now, dropped in September 2017.

Death From Above 2018 Tour Dates:

08/21 – Prague, CH @ Lucerna

08/22 – Munich, DE @ Strom

08/24-26 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/24 – Wetherby, UK @ Leeds Festival

10/30 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos Crystal Ball &

10/31 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom &

11/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall &

11/03 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box &

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom &

11/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory &

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ Press Room &

11/09 – Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theater &

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live #

11/12 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live #

11/13 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge #

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ Metro #

11/17 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick #

11/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s #

11/20 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live #

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry #

11/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsehall #

11/24 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

11/25 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre #

& = w/ CRX

# = w/ Le Butcherettes

Revisit Outrage! single “Freeze Me”: