Deftones in studio writing for new album

It looks like Deftones are hard at work on their next album, according to a handful of Instagram posts by the band and its members.
A couple of new Instagram posts from programmer and turntablist Frank Delgado show guitarist Stephen Carpenter and bassist Sergio Vega working on new music. Those pics follow a shot of Carpenter from a few days ago on the band’s Instagram account, with a couple of the posts including the hashtag #writing. The hashtags also reveal that Deftones are working in a studio in their hometown of Sacramento, California.
These new Instagram shots follow a few from March, which showed Deftones’ first foray into the studio for work on what will be the band’s ninth album, a follow-up to 2016’s Gore. It would be reasonable to assume the new album will arrive in 2019.
Deftones will take a break from the studio to play a series of festivals this fall, including Louder Than Life, Austin City Limits, Aftershock and their very own fest, Dia De Los Deftones.
