Demi Lovato addresses drug overdose: “I will keep fighting”

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has broken her silence for the first time since suffering a drug overdose last month.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato writes in a statement posted to Instagram. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It’s something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”



Lovato goes on to thank her family, friends, team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai, “who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato adds. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

“I will keep fighting,” she concludes.

Lovato was found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday, July 24th. She was given Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. TMZ says Lovato refused to tell paramedics what drug she took, but it’s believed she overdosed on some sort of opioid. Representatives for the singer have disputed earlier reports that she overdosed on heroin.