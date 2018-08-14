Demi Lovato’s overdose was trigged by Oxycodone laced with fentanyl: Report

Demi Lovato

More details have emerged regarding Demi Lovato’s drug overdose, which TMZ says was trigged by Oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

Lovato was found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home on Tuesday, July 24th. She was given Narcan, a medication used to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. TMZ says Lovato refused to tell paramedics what drug she took, but representatives for the singer disputed earlier reports that she overdosed on heroin.

A new report from TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, says Lovato had used Oxycodone in the hours prior to her overdose. Unbeknownst to Lovato, the Oxycodone was laced with fentanyl — the same drug that killed Prince, Tom Petty, and rapper Lil Peep.

Lovato’s drug dealer fled the scene after discovering her to be unconscious. A member of Lovato’s staff found the singer the following morning and called paramedics, who revived her using Naracan. She was subsequently hospitalized for two weeks before entering an out-of-state rehab facility.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato wrote in a letter released earlier this month. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It’s something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I now need to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato added. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”