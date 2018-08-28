Desert Daze completes its sensational 2018 lineup

Slowdive, photo by Philip Cosores

Desert Daze is making its case as a late contender for 2018 festival of the year.

The California-based festival already boasted a lineup featuring Tame Impala, My Bloody Valentine, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Death Grips, Mercury Rev (performing Deserter’s Songs), Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, Shellac, Ty Segall & White Fence, Warpaint, Earth (performing The Bees Made Honey In The Lion’s Skull), Malcom Mooney of CAN, Steve Albini, Connan Mockasin, Pond, Julia Holter, Earthless, Escape-ism, Beak>, and Kevin Morby, among others.



Now, Desert Daze has revealed a fourth phase of its 2018 lineup led by shoegaze pioneers Slowdive and West Coast psych rock/drone veterans Wooden Shjips. Other new additions include IDLES, Death Valley Girls, L.A. Witch, and Cosmonauts.

Check out Desert Daze’s amazing lineup poster, featuring the latest additions and broken down by day. Single-day tickets are now available in addition to three-day general admission and VIP passes. Visit the festival’s website for more info.

Desert Daze goes down October 12th-14th, 2018 in Lake Perris, California.