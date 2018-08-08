DevilDriver announce fall 2018 U.S. headlining tour

DevilDriver

Hot on the heels of the release of their eighth studio album, DevilDriver have announced their headlining “Outlaws ‘Til The End Tour,” set to kick off this fall.

The California-based metal group’s trek starts October 23rd in Phoenix, wending its way to the East Coast — including a stop at the Providence Metal Fest — before heading back west and wrapping up in San Diego. They’ll be joined every step of the way by opening acts Jinjer and Raven Black.

“It’ll be well over a year since we last headlined a full tour when DevilDriver returns in the fall,” says frontman Dez Fafara in a press release. “We are bringing some special guests with us — our friends Jinjer will be joining from the Ukraine, and Raven Black as well. We have decided to do clubs in order to make sure this is a very close up and personal special event for everyone attending!”

DevilDriver heads out in support of Outlaws ‘til the End: Vol. 1, an album which finds the group covering classic outlaw country tunes like “Ghost Riders in the Sky,” “Whiskey River,” and Dwight Yoakam’s “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.” The record also boasts some high profile guests like Lamb of God members Randy Blythe and Mark Morton, Hank Williams III, and John Carter Cash, the only son of Johnny and June Carter Cash.

Grab tickets to the tour here.

DevilDriver 2018 U.S. Tour Dates with Jinjer and Raven Black:

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

10/25 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey

10/26 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Texas Revolution Fest

10/28 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

10/30 – Louisville, KY @ Manchester Music Hall

10/31 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

11/01 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

11/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar

11/04 – Providence, RI @ Providence Metal Fest @ Fete Ballroom

11/05 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

11/06 – Easton, PA @ One Centre Square

11/07 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon

11/08 – Harrison, OH @ Blue Note

11/09 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

11/10 – Columbus, OH @ Al Rosa Villa

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

11/12 – Racine, WI @ Route 20

11/14 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

11/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

11/18 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick