Dinosaur Jr. announce North American tour dates

Yesterday, Mastodon announced the cancellation of their joint tour with Dinosaur Jr. Originally set to kick off on September 1st, the trek was scrapped due to a “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family.”
Not all is lost, though. J. Mascis and the rest of Dinosaur Jr. have returned today with news of rescheduled tour dates. These solo concerts are expected to commence September 10th in Iowa and include stops in Milwaukee, Cleveland, Toronto, Jersey City, Washington, DC, and Grand Rapids.
Find Dinosaur Jr.’s new tour itinerary below. The band’s last album, Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not, came out back in 2016.
Dinosaur Jr. 2018 Tour Dates:
09/10 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow
09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
09/14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
09/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
09/18 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
09/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Garcia’s
09/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
09/22 – Marengo, OH @ Dragon Saddle Day Festival
Revisit their music video for “Tiny”:
Tour Update: Nine Inch Nails Presents: Cold and Black and Infinite Tour
Tool’s Top 5 Music Videos
Metallica’s Top 5 Songs
Behemoth's Top 5 Songs
Alice in Chains' Top 5 Videos