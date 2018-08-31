Dinosaur Jr. announce North American tour dates

Dinosaur Jr.

Yesterday, Mastodon announced the cancellation of their joint tour with Dinosaur Jr. Originally set to kick off on September 1st, the trek was scrapped due to a “critical situation of a member of the Mastodon family.”

Not all is lost, though. J. Mascis and the rest of Dinosaur Jr. have returned today with news of rescheduled tour dates. These solo concerts are expected to commence September 10th in Iowa and include stops in Milwaukee, Cleveland, Toronto, Jersey City, Washington, DC, and Grand Rapids.



Find Dinosaur Jr.’s new tour itinerary below. The band’s last album, Give A Glimpse of What Yer Not, came out back in 2016.

Dinosaur Jr. 2018 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow

09/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

09/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

09/14 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

09/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

09/16 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

09/18 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/19 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

09/20 – Port Chester, NY @ Garcia’s

09/21 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

09/22 – Marengo, OH @ Dragon Saddle Day Festival

JUST ANNOUNCED: With the Mastodon tour canceled, Dinosaur Jr. will tour Sept 10-22, including some special intimate performances. Tickets for all shows on sale ASAP. More info at https://t.co/qAYk4XUh22 pic.twitter.com/xcyVtEz5oQ — Dinosaur Jr (@dinosaurjr) August 31, 2018

Revisit their music video for “Tiny”: