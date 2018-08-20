Disclosure reveal chill new song “Moonlight”: Stream

Disclosure

In May, Disclosure broke their silence with a new single called “Ultimatum”. Today, the UK duo is back with even more material in the form of “Moonlight”.

While the previous offering seemed primed for BBQ playlists, this latest offering is more of the chilled-out variety. Think of the moments when a hot summer afternoon finally starts to cool off, and the sun sets and turns to night. It’s a much more low-key affair without any of the daytime pretensions.

Take a listen below.

The Lawrence brothers’ last release came with the 2016 EP, Moog For Love, which was preceded in 2015 by their last full-length Caracal. They’ve promised to “come back bigger and better in 2019.” It seems like they’re well on their way to following through on that vow.