Disturbed announce new album, Evolution, unleash “Are You Ready” video: Watch

Disturbed, photo by Travis Shinn

Disturbed have revealed the details of their upcoming seventh album, which is titled Evolution and arrives October 19th. Along with the announcement, the multiplatinum hard-rock band has unveiled the video for the first single “Are You Ready” (watch below).

The new song hits hard from the get go, with singer David Draiman screaming, “Are you ready, get up, get up,” as he calls for a revolution, with lines like, “Take those mental shackles off and throw them away / You’ve got to get them out of your mind / Don’t you let their vision leave you blind.”

As for the album Evolution, Disturbed issued the following statement:

It is with tremendous pride, joy, and anticipation that we look forward to sharing the next chapter in the creative life of Disturbed with the world. This record is truly unique, and very special to us, and we can only hope that upon listening to it, that the world will feel the same. The record showcases the most adventurous and eclectic combination of musical styles and moods that we’ve ever attempted in our careers. Each song truly has its own identity, feel, and power. The writing and recording sessions that fostered this album were truly an emotional and magical experience for us, creating without boundaries or limitations, and simply going where each day’s musical inspiration led us. Influenced by some of the great classic rock records of our youth, it is an experience unlike anything we’ve previously created. Its time is drawing near for the world to finally hear what is undoubtedly the most daring record of our lives. Evolution is coming. Are you ready?

Evolution is produced by Kevin Churko, who helmed Disturbed’s previous disc, Immortalized. The standard version of the album contains 10 songs, while a deluxe edition adds four more tracks, including a live rendition of “The Sound of Silence” featuring Slash / Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy. Disturbed’s cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic on Immortalized brought the band great success. Pre-orders for Evolution are available this location.

Evolution Artwork:

Evolution Tracklist:

Standard

01. Are You Ready

02. No More

03. A Reason to Fight

04. In Another Time

05. Stronger On Your Own

06. Hold On To Memories

07. Savior of Nothing

08. Watch You Burn

09. The Best Ones Lie

10. Already Gone

Deluxe

11. The Sound of Silence [Live] (Featuring Myles Kennedy)

12. This Venom

13. Are You Ready (Sam de Jong Remix)

14. Uninvited Guest