Dominic Monaghan joins cast of Star Wars: Episode IX

Dominic Monaghan, the plucky British actor who played Merry in the Lord Of the Rings trilogy and poor, doomed Charlie on Lost, has been cast in Star Wars: Episode IX, Deadline reports. He’ll join other new faces to the trilogy like Keri Russell, Naomi Ackie, and Richard E. Grant.

Unsurprisingly, there’s no details as to who he’ll be playing, which is pretty much the case for all the new actors. “The galaxy far, far away has had almost as much influence as the one I live in, so I am delighted to be involved,” Monaghan told Deadline. He’s also likely stoked to re-team with director J.J. Abrams, who co-created Lost.



Filming on the sequel commended roughly three weeks ago, so more information is likely to leak soon.

Returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd, alongside veteran Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams, who will reprise his role as Lando Calrissian. Carrie Fisher will posthumously appear in the film.

