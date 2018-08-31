Drake calls Trump a “fucking idiot” at Brooklyn concert: Watch

Drake was in Brooklyn on Thursday night for the first of three “Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour” shows at the Barclays Center. Though not a terribly political MC and despite being from Canada, Drizzy took the opportunity of being right outside Donald Trump’s hometown to take a shot at the president.

Before closing the show with “God’s Plan”, Drake addressed the unity he felt in the crowd. “Right now, I feel like we’re all living in a country where they try and tell us… that we’re living in divided country. And we’re listening to this fucking idiot that’s in office,” he said, clearly calling out Trump. “We’re listening to this idiot in office that’s trying to tell us something is going on.”



“And meanwhile, right here in Brooklyn, we got 16,000 people from all races and all places and all we doin’ is just sitting here enjoying ourselves, listening to music,” he continued. “So, I wanna tell you from the bottom of my heart, I’m proud of you because no matter how they tell us the world is goin’, this is how the fucking world is supposed to work.”

Watch his full remarks below (via XXL).

DRAKE SAID FUCK TRUMP, BROOKLYN’S GONNA HAVE A GOOD TIME pic.twitter.com/f7zgk1CAwv — Roan (@TheRoneWolf) August 31, 2018

Trump famously parodied Drake’s “Hotline Bling” while hosting Saturday Night Live in 2015.

Drake and Migos will continue their tour tonight with their second Brooklyn gig, which comes after playing four shows at Madison Square Garden. They’ve still got a ton of dates lined up before the trek finishes November 17th in Atlanta. Grab tickets here.