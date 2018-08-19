Drake disses Kanye West at Chicago show: “Kanye flopped”

Kanye West and Drake

Apparently Drake hasn’t moved on from his beef with Kanye West — even if it’s entirely one-sided.

While performing in Kanye’s hometown of Chicago on Saturday night, Drake altered the lyrics of his song “Know Yourself”. As opposed to rapping the original lyrics (“Then Kanye dropped, it was polos and backpacks)” Drake spit out the line, “Then Kanye flopped, it was polos and backpacks.” Watch footage below.

yooo @IamAkademiks drake switch the lines in “Know Yourself” and said KANYE FLOPPED pic.twitter.com/dYKQzXGwVV — Ov3rrrrr (@Over_Random) August 18, 2018

Though Pusha-T was responsible for reigniting the beef after taking shots at Drake on his Kanye-produced LP, Daytona, Drake has since responded to both Pusha and Kanye with a pair of diss tracks, “Duppy Freestyle” and “Behind Barz”, while also making several references to Kanye on his latest album, Scorpion. For his part, Kanye has resisted entering the fray, saying, “I’m about love.”