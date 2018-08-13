Drake and Migos kick off “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour”: Setlist + Video

After a series of postponements, Drake and Migos’ “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” finally kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday night.

Drake’s massive setlist spanned 44 songs (!) and featured several notable moments, including the live debut of several tracks off his latest album, Scorpion; a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You”; and a performance of Lil Baby’s ‘Yes Indeed” during which a yellow Ferrari flew above the crowd. At another point during the show, Drake brought a fan on stage for a basketball shooting challenge.

Midway through Drake’s set, he was joined by Migos for a suite of songs, including the first-ever live performance of their collaboration, “Versace”, as well as “Walk It Talk It”, “Stir Fry”, and Cardi B’s “Drip”.

Migos opened the show with a 10-song set of their own, including performances of “Narcos”, “Ric Flair Drip”, “Bad and Boujee”, and “T-Shirt”.

See the concert’s full setlist and watch fan-shot footage below. The “Aubrey and the Three Amigos” tour resumes in Detroit on Tuesday night; find the tour’s full schedule here.

Drake’s Setlist:

8 Out of 10

Talk Up

Mob Ties

Started From the Bottom

Jumpman

Both (Gucci Mane cover)

Know Yourself

Emotionless

Elevate

Can’t Take a Joke

Energy

Yes Indeed (Lil Baby cover)

Free Smoke

Trophies

Gyalchester

Pop Style

Over

Headlines

HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)

All Me

For Free / The Motto / My Way (Remix)

Walk It Talk It (Migos cover) (with Migos)

Versace (Migos cover) (with Migos)

Hot Summer (Daryl “DJ Durel” McPherson cover) (with Migos)

Workin’ Me (Quavo cover) (with Migos)

Drip (Cardi B cover) (with Migos)

Stir Fry (Migos cover) (with Migos)

Blue Tint

That’s How You Feel

Don’t Matter to Me

Rock With You (Michael Jackson cover)

After Dark

Jaded

Controlla

Work (Rihanna cover)

One Dance

Hotline Bling

Fake Love

Nice for What

In My Feelings

Look Alive (BlocBoy JB cover)

Nonstop

I’m Upset

God’s Plan

Migos’ Setlist:

Fight Night

Hannah Montana

Narcos

Ric Flair Drip

MotorSport

Slippery

Deadz

Ice Tray

Bad and Boujee

T-Shirt

I’ve seen it all; only @Drake can afford to have a Ferrari floating around during his concert. #Theboy pic.twitter.com/Zqi8B51zc2 — Austin Huynh (@austinwin) August 13, 2018