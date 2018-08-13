Drake and Migos kick off “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour”: Setlist + Video

After a series of postponements, Drake and Migos’ “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” finally kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday night.
Drake’s massive setlist spanned 44 songs (!) and featured several notable moments, including the live debut of several tracks off his latest album, Scorpion; a cover of Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You”; and a performance of Lil Baby’s ‘Yes Indeed” during which a yellow Ferrari flew above the crowd. At another point during the show, Drake brought a fan on stage for a basketball shooting challenge.
Midway through Drake’s set, he was joined by Migos for a suite of songs, including the first-ever live performance of their collaboration, “Versace”, as well as “Walk It Talk It”, “Stir Fry”, and Cardi B’s “Drip”.
Migos opened the show with a 10-song set of their own, including performances of “Narcos”, “Ric Flair Drip”, “Bad and Boujee”, and “T-Shirt”.
See the concert's full setlist and watch fan-shot footage below.
Drake’s Setlist:
8 Out of 10
Talk Up
Mob Ties
Started From the Bottom
Jumpman
Both (Gucci Mane cover)
Know Yourself
Emotionless
Elevate
Can’t Take a Joke
Energy
Yes Indeed (Lil Baby cover)
Free Smoke
Trophies
Gyalchester
Pop Style
Over
Headlines
HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)
All Me
For Free / The Motto / My Way (Remix)
Walk It Talk It (Migos cover) (with Migos)
Versace (Migos cover) (with Migos)
Hot Summer (Daryl “DJ Durel” McPherson cover) (with Migos)
Workin’ Me (Quavo cover) (with Migos)
Drip (Cardi B cover) (with Migos)
Stir Fry (Migos cover) (with Migos)
Blue Tint
That’s How You Feel
Don’t Matter to Me
Rock With You (Michael Jackson cover)
After Dark
Jaded
Controlla
Work (Rihanna cover)
One Dance
Hotline Bling
Fake Love
Nice for What
In My Feelings
Look Alive (BlocBoy JB cover)
Nonstop
I’m Upset
God’s Plan
Migos’ Setlist:
Fight Night
Hannah Montana
Narcos
Ric Flair Drip
MotorSport
Slippery
Deadz
Ice Tray
Bad and Boujee
T-Shirt