Drake and Travis Scott perform “Sicko Mode” in Toronto: Watch

During the 6 God's first hometown show on his and Migos' “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour"

by
on August 22, 2018, 10:34am
Drake and Travis Scott, photo via Instagram

After yet another postponement, Migos and Drake’s “Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour” finally touched down at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. As to be expected from the 6 God, the hometown affair was no ordinary gig. To up the ante for his fans, Drake welcomed out Travis Scott for a surprise appearance.

Before a rapturous crowd of thousands, Drizzy and Scott pumped out “Sicko Mode”, their acclaimed Astroworld collaboration. The energy and rapport between the two MCs were at a major high; imagine if they one day teamed up for a proper tour? Nicki Minaj likely wouldn’t approve, but I’m thinking Toronto may not have a problem with that at all.

Catch fan-caught footage and photos below.

Drake recently dropped his “In My Feelings” music video in support of double album Scorpion. Scott, meanwhile, just appeared at the 2018 MTV VMAs, where he brought out James Blake. Scott is currently reigning over the music charts, much to the dismay of a certain Queen, and is scheduled to hit the road on his own tour starting in November.

