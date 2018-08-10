Duckwrth reveals promising new single “Fall Back”: Stream

A prime cut from rising rapper Duckwrth is like a gold bar — strong and luxe, but malleable when heat’s added. Based out of South Central Los Angeles, he has the precision of seasoned rappers and a flexible, genre-bending taste in music like Pharrell Williams.
Listeners got a taste of Duckwrth’s dexterity on his 2016 I’m Uugly studio album, as well as its 2017 follow-up An EXTRA UUGLY Mixtape. The MC has another single out today that should convert any disbelievers.
Titled “Fall Back”, it’s a track that weaves together threads of rap, R&B, and maybe even a little noise rock. The whole thing is soaked in low, low bass, which makes it feel like a TNGHT song on the verge of Death Grips madness. “Guess who’s back in the cockpit/ With no hands on the wheel/ No stopping?” he asks in the opening verse. Around the 2:00 minute mark there’s a totally soulful breakdown that will make you think you’ve actually moved onto an entirely different tune, but nah, you’re still with Duckwrth, he knows what he’s doing.
Hear it down below.
“Fall Back” Artwork:
According to a press statement, “Fall Back” is taken from Falling Man, a new project that’s due out sometime this fall. Duckwrth will kick off his first-ever North American headlining tour in October.
Duckwrth 2018 Tour Dates:
10/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
10/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
10/10 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre
10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas
10/16 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room
10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/21 – Boston, MA @ Sonia’s
10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Troc Balcony
10/24 – Washington, DC @ Milkboy Arthouse
10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
10/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
10/31 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Elium Art Co.
11/04 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbar Palace
11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
11/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Loft
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo