Duckwrth reveals promising new single “Fall Back”: Stream

Duckwrth

A prime cut from rising rapper Duckwrth is like a gold bar — strong and luxe, but malleable when heat’s added. Based out of South Central Los Angeles, he has the precision of seasoned rappers and a flexible, genre-bending taste in music like Pharrell Williams.

Listeners got a taste of Duckwrth’s dexterity on his 2016 I’m Uugly studio album, as well as its 2017 follow-up An EXTRA UUGLY Mixtape. The MC has another single out today that should convert any disbelievers.

Titled “Fall Back”, it’s a track that weaves together threads of rap, R&B, and maybe even a little noise rock. The whole thing is soaked in low, low bass, which makes it feel like a TNGHT song on the verge of Death Grips madness. “Guess who’s back in the cockpit/ With no hands on the wheel/ No stopping?” he asks in the opening verse. Around the 2:00 minute mark there’s a totally soulful breakdown that will make you think you’ve actually moved onto an entirely different tune, but nah, you’re still with Duckwrth, he knows what he’s doing.

Hear it down below.

“Fall Back” Artwork:

According to a press statement, “Fall Back” is taken from Falling Man, a new project that’s due out sometime this fall. Duckwrth will kick off his first-ever North American headlining tour in October.

Duckwrth 2018 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

10/06 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

10/10 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

10/11 – Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theatre

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

10/16 – Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/21 – Boston, MA @ Sonia’s

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Troc Balcony

10/24 – Washington, DC @ Milkboy Arthouse

10/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/29 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

10/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

10/31 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/02 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Elium Art Co.

11/04 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbar Palace

11/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

11/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Loft

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo